Kenya: KCSE Delayed in Kitui as Raging Floods Sweep Exam Vehicle

The ongoing KCSE exams in four schools in Kitui County were delayed Monday after the vehicle transporting the test papers was swept away by water as it crossed a swollen River Karura in Mwingi Central.

A secondary school principal and the driver escaped unhurt in the morning incident after the Land Rover vehicle they were using was overpowered by the swollen river in the morning.

The Math and Biology exam papers which were also submerged in the raging floods were rescued by good Samaritans.

Kitui County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich confirmed the incident saying that a rescue team was quickly mobilised to ensure the exams were safely delivered to the schools.

Mr Cherutich also said the principal and other invigilators were given alternative means of transport to their work stations.

Area MCA James Musyoka said a similar incident last year forced authorities to airlift exams using a helicopter and urged the government to build a permanent raised bridge across the river.