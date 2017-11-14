Kenya: Businesses Closed as Heavy Rains Cause Floods in Kilifi

Heavy rains disrupted transport in Kilifi County on Monday, as vehicles were unable to manoeuvre through bad roads especially in rural areas.

Some roads were flooded while others were muddy. The rains began on Sunday night.

KCSE

Ganze Deputy County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo said the rains did not affect the distribution of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam papers.

"We had distributed the exam papers well before the downpour in Ganze. Our worry now is how to get back the exam papers since the rains are expected to continue," he said.

Mr Mwabudzo said transport was grounded in areas between Bamba and Midoina following heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday.

"As we speak now, most roads are impassable, especially in Midoina and Rima Ra Pera. There are some areas in Sokoke and Jaribuni, which have also been affected. Since it is still raining, we cannot be certain about how the situation will be," he said.

FARM

The DCC asked farmers to plant crops to get good yield.

"The Meteorological Department had warned in their earlier report that heavy rains will extend to December, and I want to urge the farmers to make sure that they plant a variety of crops to end hunger and starvation. Most of the farms have remained unattended to for long but this is the right moment [to resume farming]," he said.

In Kilifi Town, vehicles from rural areas had not arrived at the bus stage by 10am, following heavy rains and the poor condition of the roads.

"I usually commute to Bamba two days a week but I have cancelled the journey because of the rains. There are no vehicles in that route at the moment and I will have to wait for a more convenient time," said Kadi Kahindi.

TRAPPED

Some offices in the town remained closed while many boda boda operators did come to town due to impassable roads.

Joseph Nyaga, one of the riders in the town, said the rains inconvenienced him as he was to take two clients to Mnarani as he does every Monday morning.

"I am still at home. I cannot come out because of the rains. It is raining heavily and I am already at a loss since I have two clients that I usually take to Mnarani," he said.

Along the busy Biashara Street, most shops remained closed.

Luvuno Mbura, a tailor who owns a shop along the street, said she could not go to her business as she was waiting for the rains to subside.

"Although it is a blessing, it has affected my day since I am not used to getting to work at 10am. Definitely, today I will be late," she said.