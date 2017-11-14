14 November 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: '97 Percent of Nigerians At Risk of Malaria'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Onuminya Yusuf

Sokoto — No fewer than 97 per cent of Nigerians are at the risk of having malaria, Senior Technical Adviser, on Social Mobilization to United States Agency For International Development (USAID) in Nigeria has said.

Usman, who added that, 30 per cent of child mortality in Nigeria is caused by malaria, said that malaria accounts for 1 per cent loss in Nigeria, GDP.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto during a workshop on "Long Lasting Insecticidal Replacement campaign," Usman tasked media practitioners to always champion public enlightenment on the dangers of malaria.

"Media professionals have major role to play in curbing this menace, as 97 per cent of Nigerians are at risk of having malaria," he added.

According to Usman, USAID in collaboration with Centre For Disease Control (CDC) are making efforts to stamp out malaria in the year 2020.

While calling for collective efforts towards curbing the menace of malaria, Usman said, they have developed three strategies in curbing cursory effects of malaria.

He explained the strategies to include prevention of malaria through the use of Long Lasting Treated Net, early diagnosis and prompt treatment of malaria patient.

Expressing worry over poor attitude towards treated nets usage by many, Usman reminded Nigerians that, US spent billions of dollars in procuring this nets, which are distributed for free.

He added that, USAID has concluded plans to distribute 2.9 million of LLINS in Sokoto as part of the replacement campaign which will start by December 2017.

The USAID technical adviser further divulged that, training is ongoing for service providers to help enlighten households to collect card before the net will be given to them.

Usman added that, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal will flag off the distribution campaign on 14th December 2017 before the formal distribution will commence from 15th to 19th December 2017 across the state.

He praised Sokoto State government, saying it is the only state that has an agency for malaria elimination.

Nigeria

Buhari Moves to Appoint 8 New Ministers, Restructure Ministries

In a move to keep to his promise to the chieftains and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appoint more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.