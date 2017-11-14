Following the explosive allegations made by author Jacques Pauw in his book, The President's Keepers , the DA will on Tuesday lay charges of corruption against State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen is expected to lay corruption charges at the Cape Town police station against Fraser, and some of his family members, in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

These charges follow allegations made by Pauw that Fraser was implicated in the running of a parallel intelligence network during a previous stint at the spy agency before 2010. According to the book, an internal SSA probe concluded that Fraser should be charged with treason for his role in the running of the SSA's Principal Agent Network.

Other allegations in the book include that President Jacob Zuma was bankrolled by Durban businessman Roy Moodley for at least four months after he took office in 2009. Pauw alleges that Zuma was paid R1m a month.

Last week the Hawks confirmed that they were investigating the leak of classified information that ended up being published in Pauw's book.

"The Hawks are investigating the possible leakage of classified information as depicted by the National Strategic Intelligence Act," spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24.

'Classic journalistic deception'

He confirmed that a case had been opened by the SSA and said the Hawks were now tasked with investigating the source of the leak.

"There is no case against Jacques Pauw," Mulaudzi said.

At a book launch in Pretoria last week, Pauw told a packed audience that he would be consulting his defence team to prepare a bail application, in the event that he is arrested.

"I can't see how they can charge me for publishing false information because I haven't broken the law," said Pauw.

He said charging him would be confirmation of the truth of the contents of his book.

The Fraser family, in a statement, said they were in the process of seeking legal advice. They said Pauw had committed the "classic journalistic deception" of not allowing facts to get in the way of a good story.

"In his enthusiasm to influence ruling party politics and the 2019 general election, Pauw has allowed himself to be manipulated by an apartheid spy/double agent, who has scores to settle - and is now hiding out in Russia," the statement read.

Fraser, along with the SSA, has demanded that Pauw withdraw his book.

