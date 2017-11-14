Namibia: MTN Namibia Appoints New Board of Directors

MTN Namibia on Friday announced a new board of directors headed by prominent businessman Vaino Nghipondoka, owner and chairperson of Profile Investment Holdings.

This appointment follows a strategic multimillion-dollar transaction, which saw Profile Technologies acquire 30% shareholding into MTN Business Namibia this year, paving the way for MTN Namibia's evolution.

In the new company structure, Nghipondoka replaces Swaziland MTN chief executive officer, Ambrose Dlamini, who was previously MTN Business Namibia board chairperson.

Dlamini remains a member of the MTN Namibia board of directors, together with Elia Tsouros (MD, MTN Namibia and Botswana), Solomon Nemaire (MD, Profile Investment Holdings), Charles Molapisi (CEO, MTN Zambia), Ebenezer Asante (VP, MTN Southern & East Africa and Ghana region) and Sandile Ntsele (CFO, MTN South Africa).

"Godfrey Motsa (CEO MTN South Africa), has agreed to step down from the MTN Business Namibia Board. We thank him for his leadership and guidance," said MTN in a statement.

With a substantial commercial experience, Nghipondoka will focus on assisting in formulating a strategy for MTN Namibia in the area of mobile telephony services and ICT services, including increasing the company's focus on new revenue streams.

His wide experience is also expected to further boost the existing management team, consistent with the anticipated trajectory of the MTN Group and its BRIGHT strategy which focuses on best customer experience, returns and efficiencies, igniting commercial performance, growth through data and digital, hearts and minds and technology excellence.

Although he has only been with MTN Namibia for a short time, Nghipondoka has been impressed by the company's experienced team, and its achievements and innovation. He said the board's investment over the past few years - in technology like mobile internet - is exciting and his goal is to build on that investment.

"I am honoured by this position, and as a board our focal point will be about consolidating those investments made; and to come up with new strategies to enhance our network, technology, and expertise throughout Namibia.

"The company strategy is aimed at growth through digital and all about driving technology excellence, hence we are also excited for customers to see and discover more offerings from MTN Namibia and what we can do for them," he said.

Nghipondoka was born at Okalongo in the Omusati region and attended Onesi school. He previously worked for government and Namdeb, before joining the entrepreneurial world when he founded Profile Investment Holdings.

He holds a diploma in business administration from the Polytechnic of Namibia. He is an integral member of the Namibian business fraternity.

Tsouros holds a BCom and BCom Hons degree from the University of South Africa specialising in finance. He brings a diverse set of international business experience, having previously worked in various management roles across the telecommunications industry and was most recently the sales director for MTN Group Enterprise.

Nemaire holds an MBA, among other qualifications, and has previously worked for reputable local firms in a senior capacity, and is currently the driving force at Profile Investment Holdings.

Messrs Asante, Dlamini, Molapisi and Ntsele all hold various qualifications and have been part of the MTN Group for many years, and bring a wealth of knowledge and diverse experience to the board.

MTN Namibia resolved to refresh the board, deepening the local expertise with a view to improving the governance, risk and compliance profile of the business, taking into account Namibia's national socio-economic advancement programmes like the Harambee Prosperity Plan.