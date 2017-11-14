Nigeria: N17bn Pension Fraud - Arrest, Prosecute Maina Now, Reps Order EFCC

Abuja — Angered by alleged looting of pension fund running into billions of naira by former Chairman of Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, and his disappearance and questionable reinstatement, the House of Representatives has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to immediately arrest and prosecute him to serve as deterrent to other corrupt elements with similar tendency.

The House's order, which is contained in its resolution of October 24, 2017, followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Jagaba Adams Jagaba based on the discovery that Maina had secretly been recalled to his former post in the Ministry of Interior after he had ignored the National Assembly and the EFCC and escaped from the country to the United Arab Emirate to evade prosecution for economic crime.

The resolution marked NASS/CAN/105/Vol.23/154 and dated November 7, 2017, was formally conveyed to Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. M. A. Sani- Omolori.

Besides the resolution, the House of Reps has already constituted an Ad-Hoc Committee, charged with the responsibility of investigating the circumstances surrounding the "re-surfacing, re-absorbing and subsequent elevation of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina from the rank of Assistant Director (the position he held before he was removed in 2013, to the position of an Acting Director) and to recommend strong sanctions against any person or persons who are implicated in the scandal."

Maina, who is the subject of investigation for alleged pension fraud, slipped into the country a few months ago and was shockingly reabsorbed into the civil service and promoted acting director despite being on the wanted list of the EFCC.

Maina has not been seen in public since an online media published news of his dubious reinstatement into the public service.