Namibia: NUNW Delegates Finally Cleared for Congress

SWAPO has cleared the National Union of Namibian Workers' delegates for the party's elective congress set for the end of this month.

Secretary general Nangolo Mbumba confirmed this yesterday, saying the central committee meeting held last week accepted the list from NUNW secretary general Job Muniaro.

Mbumba said the central committee referred the names to the vetting committee to ensure that "all of them are eligible to attend the congress".

The acceptance ended a stand-off caused by infighting in the NUNW after the ouster of Ismael Kasuto as union president in August this year.

Kasuto had submitted his list of delegates to the elective congress, while the other faction submitted theirs.

The Swapo central committee meeting held last month decided to give the NUNW time to sort out the issue before accepting their correct delegation's names.

Kasuto, who had approached the Windhoek High Court for reinstatement, lost that case.

He has, however, appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to annul the High Court's judgement.

Muniaro's list had, amongst others, education deputy minister Ester Anna Nghipondoka and former Swapo party youth league secretary Elijah Ngurare, who wants to be the party's secretary general.

The union federation sends 16 delegates to the Swapo congress.

"The principle that they should be allowed to attend has been agreed upon. We are happy that the NUNW will now be represented at the congress," Mbumba said, adding that all the regions and wings will take part in the congress.

The federation's representative to Swapo's central committee Petrus Nevonga, who replaced Kasuto, was also allowed to attend the central committee meeting held on Friday, 10 November.

On preparations for the congress, Mbumba said the party was ready as all the machinery is in place, while the venue, transport and accommodation for delegates have also been secured.

"We are very pleased that everything is now in order before the congress. We are only going to finalise the amendments to the constitution next week," he added.

About 700 delegates, representing all 14 regions, Swapo party wings and affiliate organisations, the politburo and the central committee, will attend this month's elective congress.