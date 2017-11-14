Kenya: Boy, 10, Commits Suicide in Kisii After Being Told to Shelter Goats

The body of a standard three pupil was found hanging from a ceiling of his family's living room on Sunday evening in Nyanko village, Kisii County.

William Makori, 10, allegedly committed suicide after his mother asked him to shelter their goats from the rain.

SHELTER GOATS

There was a downpour in the area.

The boy was a pupil at Riabamanyi SDA Primary School in Nyaribari Chache Constituency.

Nyanko Location Chief Charles Obonyo said villagers informed him of the incident.

"His parents told us that the boy appeared emotionally stable and had not shown any sign of being disturbed," he said.

HAPPY FAMILY

The boy's father Paul Makori said they were shocked that he hanged himself, adding that they were a happy family.

"I don't know what happened to my son that he took the decision [to commit suicide]. But I leave everything to God," he said.

Charles Mokaya, the head teacher at Riabamanyi SDA Primary School, said the boy was a bright pupil.

"We are shocked! He was consistent in class and scored 400 marks," he said.

COUNSELLING

Chief Obonyo urged parents to constantly counsel their children so that they know and understand their problems.

Police took the body to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Police have launched investigations into the matter.