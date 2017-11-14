Kenya: Three Charged With Possession of Banned Plastic Bags

Three traders have been arraigned in a Nanyuki court charged with the possession of the banned plastic bags.

However, the three, Lydia Muthoni, Francis Mithamo and Naftaly Kanyotu, denied contravening regulations banning the use of polythene bags and were each released on a bond of Sh500,000 and one surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The court heard that the three were on November 11 found with plastic flat bags and carrier bags which are banned under Gazette Notice number 2334 and 2356.

They appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Evanson Ngigi.

Ms Muthoni was accused of being in possession of 10 perforated flat bags and 25 pieces of green carrier bags at Daiga Millers in Nanyuki Town.

Mr Mithamo was charged with being in possession of the banned plastic carrier bags at Joy Shop in Ichuga Village, Nyeri County while Mr Kanyotu was found with the banned items at Zebra Cereals Shop in Nanyuki Town on the same day.

The cases will be heard on March 11, 2018 while they will be mentioned November 23.

Meanwhile, Laikipia County National Environment Management Authority (Nema) Director Fanuel Mosago told Nation that his office had launched a crackdown on those who have continued to use the polythene bags even after the ban which was effected in August.

"The grace period on plastic ban is over and we are coming for those who have continued to break the law. Anyone who is apprehended, prosecuted and convicted should be ready to pay a court fine of up to Sh4 million," said Mr Mosago.