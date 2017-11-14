Kenya: Safaricom Executive to Be Charged With Causing Pedestrian's Death

Safaricom executive Sylvia Mulinge has been ordered to appear in court on November 20 to plead to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident, which occurred in 2015 along Southern bypass, left one person dead.

Ms Mulinge is said to have been driving the Toyota Prado that caused the accident.

The charge sheet states that; "Sylvia Wairimu Njugua aka Sylvia Wairimu Mulinge was the driver of the motor vehicle registration number KBU 483M, a Toyota Prado she negligently drove, managed and/or controlled the said motor vehicle and caused it to hit Mary Kusa Etale (Deceased) who sustained Serious Injurious."

@SafaricomLtd's Sylvia Mulinge to appear in court on 20/11/17 to plead to charge of causing death by dangerous driving pic.twitter.com/czuvE2pX30

- ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) November 13, 2017

The said vehicle was registered under Safaricom's name as at the time of the said fatal accident.

The accident was reported at Lang'ata police station and recorded in the occurrence book as entry 3/01/02/2015.

The attention of the Director Of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Keriako Tobiko was drawn to the incident after a letter was sent to his office in March 2017 with complaints of mishandling of the case.

"Attention has been drawn to a letter sent to the DPP that was received by the Office of the DPP on 1st March 2017 that demands for an immediate investigation into the mishandling of a case that led to the death of a minor due to careless driving by Safaricom Consumer Business Unit Director Sylvia Mulinge."

@ODPP_KE pursued the matter for months. @matundura78 pic.twitter.com/GCve0Kcxyh

- Katto Wambua (@kattoloo) November 13, 2017