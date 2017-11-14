13 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Uganda: Bashir-Museveni Summit Reviews Peace and Security in the Region

Entebbe — President Omar Bashir and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda held a summit meeting on Monday focusing on the bilateral relations, peace and security in the region and peace in South Sudan.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Ghandour pointed out following the meeting that took place in the Ugandan presidential palace that the two heads of state discussed cooperation between the two countries and agreed to convene an investment forum to be convened in Khartoum, Sudan.

He said the two sides have also agreed on cooperation and on backing the efforts seeking the prevalence of peace in south Sudan, in line with the IGAD roadmap.

He said president Museveni also congratulated President Bashir on the revocation of economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan, saying Uganda also stands against the ICC and that it supports the African position which calls for pulling out of the court.

He added that president Museveni stressed the importance of African unity and of achieving justice at the hands of Africans.

He said the meeting of the two heads of states has stressed the need for achieving peace in South Sudan and that contents continue between the countries of the region for achieving this objective.

On the importance of three visit the minister said Uganda is an important country in the region of east Africa and the continent at large and that the two countries have launched the relations between them to new horizons, leaving behind the legacy of the past marred by the rebel movements.

He said the two presidents have agreed to exchange visits and that the ministerial committee go through what has been agreed upon.

