South Africa: Collect Your Medication On Time

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says despite reminders sent to patients' phones, more than 6 000 medication parcels are falling through the cracks as patients fail to collect them on time.

The Centralised Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD) programme is an initiative of government and the private sector to dispense the prescriptions and deliver them to pick up points such as private or public facilities closer to patients homes or places of work. Non-collection results in the parcels being returned to service providers.

"I would like to encourage patients on this programme to ensure they collect their parcels and on time. I am aware that the reason for non-collection may vary from case to case which often includes relocation of patients, death or ill health causing the patients to go back to a health facility," said MEC Ramokgopa.

More than 40 000 patients receive their chronic medication closer to their homes or places of work on a monthly basis.

Amongst the recipients, a total of 41 015 patients are on the CCMDD programme. The patients come from all five districts with West Rand leading the pack with 13 808 patients, Sedibeng 11 716 patients, Tshwane with 6 701, Johannesburg with 5 508 and Ekurhuleni with 3 282.

By the end of September 2017, a total of 239 866 parcels had been delivered through both public and private sector pharmacies in Gauteng.

In the midst of this, we are still encouraging family members to report these cases to avoid delivery costs, as well as being sent back to facilities where the queue can sometimes be long.

"As the department we will continue with our concerted efforts to improve the delivery of quality health care to the Gauteng residents," the MEC said.

Progress report on hospitals in Gauteng

MEC Ramokgopa also gave a progress report about the Mamelodi Regional Hospital's psychiatry ward. The MEC said despite renovation, the ward has never been used due to poor and shoddy workmanship by the contractor.

"The contract was awarded in 2013, the progress was very slow and the quality of work was not of a good standard. The scope changed several times to accommodate new regulations for psychiatric ward," the MEC said.

In 2014/2015 financial year the contract was terminated due to poor performance by the contractor.

The final account was done and all work not acceptable and work not done by the contractor was deducted from the contract amount and the contractor was only paid what was due according to the assessment, explained MEC Ramokgopa.

According to the department, a new contractor has been appointed and is on site to make the necessary changes and include additional work that complies with psychiatric ward regulations.

"We have taken decisive steps against the contractors who have been robbing the department by providing substandard projects in order to ensure that we do what we are supposed to do with our limited budget and guard against the misuse of public purse," added the MEC.

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital CEO training

Meanwhile, MEC Ramokgopa said that an amount of R95 000 has been spent on Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital CEO training in the last two years.

"The CEO is attending a one year Oliver Tambo Fellowship Programme which is a Postgraduate Diploma in Health Management that has been organised by Gauteng Department of Health. The programme is conducted in Cape Town at the University of Cape Town," said MEC Ramokgopa.

Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital

With regards to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital based nursing agencies namely, Nursing Services of SA, Nurse Mate and Madundu HR Solutions, MEC Ramokgopa said all three agencies have been paid a portion of their outstanding debt as listed below:

Nursing Services of SA Services of SA - R4 914 827.92 (still outstanding R6 173 045);

Nurse Mate: R4 224 887.00 (still outstanding R176 941);

Madundu HR Solutions: R183 900.67 (still outstanding R184 704).