14 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Handheld Device Detects Cancer Via Skin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chukwuma Muanya, Assistant Editor

An affordable and effective device for detecting skin cancer has picked up an award of £30,000 ($40,000) from Britain's best-known inventor.

This year's James Dyson prize for engineering was given to a group of four Canadian graduates, for their sKan system.

The gadget picks up on subtle changes in the skin's ability to retain heat, which can indicate the presences of cancerous tissue.

The device costs £760 ($1,000), compared with the £20,000 ($26,000) for high-resolution thermal imaging cameras.

Research shows that cancerous cells have a higher metabolic rate than normal tissue cells.

When an area of interest on the skin is rapidly cooled, cancerous tissue will regain heat at a faster rate than non-cancerous tissue.

The sKan uses accurate and inexpensive temperature sensors to pinpoint areas of tissue that gain heat quicker than the surrounding area of skin.

The results of this are displayed as a heat map and temperature difference time plot on a regular computer.

A medical professional can use the findings produced by the sKan to indicate whether the patient needs to be referred for further investigation or not. A team of medical and bioengineering undergraduates from McCaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, are behind the non-invasive medical marvel.

The device was chosen as international winner by inventor James Dyson, who made his name with his range of cyclonic separation vacuum cleaners.

About the project, Sir James said: "By using widely available and inexpensive components, the sKan allows for melanoma skin cancer detection to be readily accessible to the many.

"It's a very clever device with the potential to save lives around the world. This is why I have selected it at this year's international winner.'

The winning team says it plans to use the prize money to reiterate and refine their design, to ensure it passes the US Food and Drug Administration's standards.

A spokesman for the team added: "We are truly humbled and excited to be given this remarkable opportunity."

Research shows that cancerous cells have a higher metabolic rate than normal tissue cells.

The sKan uses accurate and inexpensive temperature sensors to pinpoint areas of tissue that gain heat quicker than the surrounding area of skin.

The results of this are displayed as a heat map and temperature difference time plot on a regular computer.

A medical professional can use the findings produced by the sKan to indicate whether the patient needs to be referred for further investigation or not.

Nigeria

Buhari Moves to Appoint 8 New Ministers, Restructure Ministries

In a move to keep to his promise to the chieftains and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appoint more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.