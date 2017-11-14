Kenya: Edwin Mudanyi Clinches Tanzania Open Amateur Prize

National team player Edwin Mudanyi clinched the Tanzania Amateur golf title on countback at the KiliGolf Resort, as compatriots, long hitting Dismas Indiza and David Wakhu tied for the second place in the pro category.

Mudanyi, from Vet Lab Sports Club, shot two under par 70 in the final round for a total of six over par 294 to tie with the Tanzania champion Victor Joseph, who had carded rounds of 71, 74, 76 and 73, against Mudanyi's 77, 76, 71 and 70.

The two went for a two hole play-off, where they again tied, hence the countback method was used giving Mudanyi the title.

"It was a tough tournament but I think it is my last two rounds which made all the difference at the end. The course was nice, very well designed by a bit tough," said Mudanyi.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Ryan Cairns took the pro title with a four rounds total of three over par 291 after a level par 72 in the closing round.

He beat Kenya's David Wakhu and Dismas Indiza by four shots, with the duo tied on 295.Indiza fired one over par 73 in the final round, while Wakhu carded three over 75.

Finishing fourth on his own was another Kenyan pro Erick Ooko, despite a 75 in the final round of the Sh800,000 event which attracted players from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi.

The next event is the Rwanda Open from Wednesday this week. It was not however, so clear as to how many Kenyan pros are participating in the 5,000,000 Rwandese Franc(Sh625,000) championship.

The final leader board after the weekend's Tanzania Open golf Championship;

291 Ryan Cairns(Zim) 73, 73, 73, 72

295 Dismas Indiza(Ken) 72, 79, 71, 73

295 David Wakhu (Ken) 75, 73, 72, 75

302 Erick Ooko(Ken) 75, 77, 77, 75

305 Paul Chidale(Mal) 77, 76, 79, 73

306 Simon Ngige(Ken) 70, 82, 79, 75

308 John Wangai(Ken) 78, 75, 76, 79

309 Jimmy Molel(Tz) 73, 82, 75, 79

310 Mathew Omondi(Ken) 73, 78, 81, 78

312 John Leonce(Tz) 81, 75, 77, 79