Kenya: Mutahi Kahiga Sworn in as Nyeri's Fourth Governor

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/Daily Nation

Mutahi Kahiga takes oath of office on November 13, 2017 to become the fourth governor of Nyeri County.

Mr Mutahi Kahiga has been sworn as the fourth governor of Nyeri County to replace Dr Wahome Gakuru who died in a road crash in Murang'a last week.

Mr Kahiga, a former teacher, took the oath of office Monday in a colourful ceremony attended by over 500 residents at the Nyeri County government offices.

However, none of the other 46 governors attended the ceremony even after promising support for Mr Kahiga following Dr Gakuru's death in a tragic crash at Kabati along the Nyeri-Nairobi highway.

The residents were eager to witness the inauguration of the former unionist who has vowed to fulfil the pre-election promises he and Dr Gakuru made.

Judge Jarius Ngaa presided over the ceremony which had been initially scheduled to happen after the burial of Dr Gakuru.

LEADERS PRESENT

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who is chairing the national organising funeral committee and former governor Samuel Wamathai were also present.

Other leaders present included Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Leaders from Nyeri, among them, County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia, Senator Ephraim Maina and the six MPs were in attendance.

Conspicuously absent were Kikuyu elders who never miss important county functions.

During Dr Gakuru's swearing in ceremony, the elders installed him as an elder.