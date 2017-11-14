14 November 2017

Africa Check (Johannesburg)

Ghana: Social Media's Favourite Little Boy 'Doing Wonderful'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Solomon Adufah/Instagram
Jake Amo

The boy that took timelines by storm this time a year ago “is doing wonderful”.

A photo of Jake Amo from the village Asempanaye in Ghana was the meme of choice for many a joke in 2016. Africa Check determined that photographer Carlos Cortes had taken the famous picture of 4-year old Jake during artist Solomon Adufah ’s visit to teach creative studies and art at his school in August 2015.

In July 2017, Adufah returned to Ghana and managed to catch up with Jake. "He was on school vacation and visiting family during my short stay but I was able to visit [them] to check up on him," he told Africa Check.

"Jake is also enrolled in an extracurricular programme at his school to help him with his English, maths and drawing. The Ghana Education Services in the Eastern Region District will continue to monitor his progress in working relationship with Homeland Africa and his family."

Homeland Africa is the charity Adufah, originally from Ghana and now living in the US, started to provide educational resources for children on the continent. - Anim van Wyk (14/11/2017)

Ghana

Ghana Condemns Obstacles to Easy Movement of Goods Into Nigeria

In spite of the seemingly rosy economic and business relations that exist between Nigeria and Ghana, the Deputy Minister… Read more »

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Copyright © 2017 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.