Ghana: Social Media's Favourite Little Boy 'Doing Wonderful'

The boy that took timelines by storm this time a year ago “is doing wonderful”.

A photo of Jake Amo from the village Asempanaye in Ghana was the meme of choice for many a joke in 2016. Africa Check determined that photographer Carlos Cortes had taken the famous picture of 4-year old Jake during artist Solomon Adufah ’s visit to teach creative studies and art at his school in August 2015.

In July 2017, Adufah returned to Ghana and managed to catch up with Jake. "He was on school vacation and visiting family during my short stay but I was able to visit [them] to check up on him," he told Africa Check.

"Jake is also enrolled in an extracurricular programme at his school to help him with his English, maths and drawing. The Ghana Education Services in the Eastern Region District will continue to monitor his progress in working relationship with Homeland Africa and his family."

Homeland Africa is the charity Adufah, originally from Ghana and now living in the US, started to provide educational resources for children on the continent. - Anim van Wyk (14/11/2017)