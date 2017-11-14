13 November 2017

South Africa: Woman Appears in Court for Murder of Two Durban Boys

A woman accused of killing two boys aged 10 has appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Monday. The boys had gone missing last week Tuesday before their bodies were discovered a few days later.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara told News24 that Amahle Maliwa faces two charges of murder, two of kidnapping and two of assault with grievous bodily harm.

"The matter is still under investigation," she said.

Kara said the matter was remanded to November 20 "for the accused to get an attorney".

The body of 10-year-old Njabulo Mankayi was found on Monday morning in the Grunter Gully Canal in Bayhead, south of Durban.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that his body was found by a Transnet pollution officer around 10:00.

Woman known to boys

His family came to the scene and identified the body, said Mbhele.

Mankayi had no visible injuries, but that "the post-mortem would determine the cause of death".

She said investigations had led police to the canal on Sunday, but they couldn't find Mankayi's body because the canal was flooded.

The body of Mankayi's friend, Luyanda Msomi, 10, was found in a bush in Montclair, Durban, on Saturday.

Msomi and Mankayi, who were both Grade 3 pupils at Clairwood Boys Primary School, were last seen boarding a bus home last Tuesday.

Two women have been arrested for kidnapping and murder.

According to reports, one of the women was known to the boys.

Mbhele said the second woman would appear in court on Tuesday.

