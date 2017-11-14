Namibia: 'Awesome 2017' to End the Year in Style

The 'Awesome 2017' music bash slated for Saturday, 2 December is billed to be the biggest party to end the year off with musical performances by the likes of legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi.

Put together by the Oshili 24 media group and Afrodite Beach, the event is billed to be the 'biggest year-end staff party in town' with around 3 000 people expected to attend.

The party is meant to attract corporate groups and individuals who want to end their year in style, said Alma Nangolo, the show's organising comitee official.

"The show is for everybody who can attend. Whether you come in a group for your year-end function or you come alone, the event will be a platform for people to interact with one another and have a good time," she said.

Mtukudzi is the headliner of the concert while Namibian musicians like PDK, Ndilimani, Sally, Oteya, Diop, One Blood, Soul Jah Love as well as Famaz Attack are also on the line-up. "We wanted a mixture of genres for everybody to enjoy the event," said Nangolo, who added that everyone will be performing with a live band.

Taking place at the parking lot situated behind the City of Windhoek building, across the road from Hilton Hotel, the festivities will kick off at 16h00 and will go up until 02h00. VVIP, VIP and general area tickets are available for sale at Pick n Pay outlets, webtickets.com.na or by calling Nangolo at 0813432858.