Namibia: Warehouse Theatre Ready to Host Joss Stone

After officially announcing that Grammy award-winning singer Joss Stone will perform at the Warehouse Theatre on 30 November, one of the venue's executive members Conny Pimenta said that preparations are underway to make the show unforgettable.

Approximately 250 patrons are expected to attend the concert with 50 tickets being given away at a massively discounted price through a live feed competition.

"We've been ready for several months now. We have the best of the best in the entertainment industry working on this production in conjunction with Joss Stone's technical team. And yes, tickets started selling within an hour of the press conference yesterday already as most people are aware that there is a limit to audiences in the Warehouse Theatre," Pimenta said.

This will be the first time that the British soul sensation will be performing in the Land of the Brave and since the announcement of her impending arrival, Namibian fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.

The musician's visit to Namibia forms part of her Total World Tour, with Namibia becoming the 130th country the songstress will have visited. She will be accompanied by acoustic guitarist Leon Michael King for this duo set. The Warehouse Theatre will be hosting her as part of their anniversary celebrations of their five year re-opening.

Stone has achieved a huge amount of success, both solo and in collaboration with other international musicians. The "barefoot beauty" is best known for her hit singles 'Fell in Love With a Boy', 'Right To Be Wrong' and 'The Love We Had'.

Opening for her will be two of Namibia's finest musicians, saxophonist Suzy Eises and jazz, soul and funk vocalist Sean K.

With the event being an exclusive one with only a limited amount of tickets available, fans are urged to buy their tickets as soon as possible through eventstoday.com.na, via the PayToday app, by using any Airtime City Kiosks across the country or at the Warehouse Theatre.