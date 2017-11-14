Ghana: Adam Afriyie MP Visits Ghana to Explore Commercial Opportunities for UK Business in the Infrastructure and Oil and Gas Sectors

press release

London — Adam Afriyie MP, the UK's Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Ghana, will visit Ghana from the 8-11 November 2017.

This will be the Trade Envoy's fifth visit to Ghana in his role as Trade Envoy to Ghana - and his third since the inauguration of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo on 7 January.

This visit is about showcasing how UK expertise and investment can partner with Ghana to transform the Infrastructure and Oil & Gas sectors in support of the President's drive to move "Ghana Beyond Aid".

Adam Afriyie will meet with key members of the Government of Ghana, including Vice President Bawumia, the Minister for Rail Development and the Minister Transport. Alongside the newly appointed British High Commissioner Iain Walker, he will also visit Takoradi to explore how UK companies working in Oil and Gas are responding to the opportunities in Ghana after the ITLOS ruling.

The UK and Ghana share common interests and values. Adam Afriyie MP will be encouraging more UK businesses to invest in the infrastructure sector and pushing Ghana as a choice destination for UK exports and investments to strengthen ties and build a shared future. As part of this, he will be discussing an 'Infrastructure is GREAT' Forum which the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), with support from the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce, will host at The Kempinski Hotel, Accra Ghana on Tuesday 28 November 2017. It will be a unique opportunity to engage with British Businesses to discuss how they and the UK government can unlock private sector opportunities that can deliver jobs, skills and economic growth for Ghana.

On returning to Ghana Adam Afriyie MP said: " It is great to be back. I am looking forward to seeing the scale of Infrastructure plans now that the Government is really pushing ahead with its agenda and understand the opportunities for leading UK companies - not least after the conclusion of the ITLOS international arbitration which has provided reassurance and certainty on the future of Ghana's Oil and Gas sector."

Speaking about the visit, Iain Walker said: "Our trade has dropped 30% since 2012. As Ghana moves "Beyond Aid" I want to see the UK private sector investing and partnering with the Government of Ghana in the areas that will transform Ghana's future, creating sustainable growth and employment opportunities. Our focus is on supporting high value projects to enable Ghana to achieve its development agenda, particularly infrastructure needs, including such as Rails, Roads, Ports. Our bilateral trade stood at a peak of 1.5 billion pounds in 2012 and has hovered at about 1 billion pounds pounds since. I am committed to doing all I can to get this trade back up to peak levels. "

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office