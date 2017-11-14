Kenya: Why Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr Got a Tatoo

On Monday noon, record SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr stormed into a Nairobi stall located on Moi Avenue to get a tattoo.

The Tattoo specialist identified as Mark, took his time to feed the Gor Mahia's triangular club logo into his laptop, printed and precisely applied it on the Englishman's left calf leg.

The 45 minute exercise, estimated to cost Shs5,000, left the coach purring after fulfilling a promise he made two months ago.

Asked on the fate of the tattoo if sacked, he said it will live to serve its purpose - sweet memories of leading Gor to an unprecedented 16th title.

"It's there to stay. Its there for history. This is a fantastic memory. I have got three tattoos, two football ones and one for my mother who will be here in the course of the week," he told Nation Sport on Monday.

"I had planned to unveil it as a surprise in our last game on Saturday but you guys have revealed it. Should I plan for another surprise? I don't know," joked the 50-year-old.

Kerr says they are already working on plans for next season even before the coronation scheduled for this weekend after their round 34 match against Sony Sugar in Kisumu.

"We've got a week to complete on signings then guys will take a rest before reporting for pre-season camp. We plan to bring in players with desire and passion to take the team to the next level."

Kerr has led Gor in 18 games, winning 14, drawing thrice and losing once, a 1-0 defeat to Mathare United in October.