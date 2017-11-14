13 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr Got a Tatoo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

On Monday noon, record SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr stormed into a Nairobi stall located on Moi Avenue to get a tattoo.

The Tattoo specialist identified as Mark, took his time to feed the Gor Mahia's triangular club logo into his laptop, printed and precisely applied it on the Englishman's left calf leg.

The 45 minute exercise, estimated to cost Shs5,000, left the coach purring after fulfilling a promise he made two months ago.

Asked on the fate of the tattoo if sacked, he said it will live to serve its purpose - sweet memories of leading Gor to an unprecedented 16th title.

"It's there to stay. Its there for history. This is a fantastic memory. I have got three tattoos, two football ones and one for my mother who will be here in the course of the week," he told Nation Sport on Monday.

"I had planned to unveil it as a surprise in our last game on Saturday but you guys have revealed it. Should I plan for another surprise? I don't know," joked the 50-year-old.

Kerr says they are already working on plans for next season even before the coronation scheduled for this weekend after their round 34 match against Sony Sugar in Kisumu.

"We've got a week to complete on signings then guys will take a rest before reporting for pre-season camp. We plan to bring in players with desire and passion to take the team to the next level."

Kerr has led Gor in 18 games, winning 14, drawing thrice and losing once, a 1-0 defeat to Mathare United in October.

Kenya

Supreme Court Repeat Election Cases - What to Expect

Supreme Court judges will sit at 11am for a pre-trial conference before embarking on a marathon hearing of the three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.