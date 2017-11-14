13 November 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator Welcomes President's Order On Humanitarian Access

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Juba — The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has welcomed President Salva Kiir Mayardit's decree ordering free, unimpeded and unhindered movement of humanitarian organizations in the country.

"Ensuring unhindered humanitarian access is essential to save lives," said Noudéhou. "South Sudan's humanitarian partners appreciate the step that President Kiir has taken to ensure the free movement of supplies and personnel, particularly at a time when food insecurity continues to deteriorate and humanitarian organizations face pressure to expand their response."

"We hope that the order will have a positive impact in reducing the many constraints faced by humanitarian partners that delay or prevent the provision of urgently needed help and which too often place humanitarian staff at risk," he added.

"We look forward to seeing the order implemented on the ground swiftly and we will continue to work with all concerned authorities to ensure a safe and secure operational environment that is conducive to the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in need."

SOURCE Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan

South Sudan

Museveni and Bashir Speak Out On Somalia, South Sudan

Visiting Sudan's President Omar Al-Bashir and host Yoweri Museveni of Uganda have called upon the international… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.