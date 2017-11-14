Mauritius: PM Meets Delegation of Swiss Businessmen and Entrepreneurs

press release

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Mauritius, Mrs Helene Budliger Artieda, accompanied by a delegation of Swiss businessmen and entrepreneurs met the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mrs Helene Budliger Artieda highlighted that the meeting focussed on the various possible avenues of cooperation between the two countries and the different business possibilities and opportunities that would be beneficial to both parties. The collaboration so far has been very fruitful and this meeting was also an opportunity for the business delegation to give an overview of possible future partnerships, she further added.

For his part, Mr Benoit Araman, Country Manager of Oryx Energies, pointed out that his company has chosen to deal with Mauritius mostly due to the stability that the country offers in various fields such as social, political, economic, and financial. He underscored that Mauritius is an ideal platform of opportunities in itself as well as for Africa.

The Chief Executive of Novartis for Southern Africa Countries, Dr Thomas Kowallik, underscored that the ease of doing business with Mauritius as well as the vision that the country has for research and development is what encouraged his company to do business with the island. The culture of acquiring new know-how through innovation and the biodiversity that Mauritius has to offer makes it very attractive for Switzerland to collaborate with Mauritius in various fields, he concluded.