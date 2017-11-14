Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says it has concluded investigations into the alleged killing of baby Samantha Pendo, Stephanie Moraa and 11 others by police, following the August 8 General Election.

IPOA Chief Executive Officer Joel Mabonga stated that the body has forwarded its report together with recommendations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and direction.

"Arising from the presidential elections skirmishes in Nyalenda area, Kisumu County, IPOA launched investigations into the death on 15th August 2017 of baby Samantha Pendo, a six-month-old baby who sustained fatal injuries arising from an alleged assault by police officers in her parents' house," he said.

"IPOA finalised investigations, compiled a report on the findings and has now forwarded the investigation findings together with recommendations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and direction," he stated.

Police were accused of hitting six-month-old Pendo with a baton on the head after forcing their way into their home in Nyalenda, Kisumu, on August 15.

The officers were part of the team deployed to Kisumu to quell chaos that erupted after the announcement of the August 8 presidential election results.

Mabonga also pointed out that that the probe on the alleged shooting of minor Stephanie Mora has also been completed and the report forwarded to the DPP for directions.

"This is an investigation that arose from the presidential elections skirmishes in Mathare North Area 2, Nairobi County on 12th August 2017 in which nine-year-old Moraa Gisemba was allegedly fatally shot by police on the third floor balcony of a three storeyed building in the area," he stated.

Stephanie was allegedly fatally shot by police as she played on the balcony of their rental house in Mathare North Area 2, Nairobi on August 12.

Apart from the two files, the authority also said it had finished investigations into claims of police brutality against students of the University of Nairobi.

"The Authority on own motion launched investigations on the allegations of police brutality on students of the University of Nairobi within the university premises along Lower State House road on 28th September 2017 in which a number of students sustained physical injuries," he said.

The investigations followed a video that depicted anti-riot police beating up students in campus on September 28.

Among the claims it was probing included an allegation of rape by a General Service Unit Police Officer.

"Following an allegation of rape lodged against a General Service Unit Police Officer at the GSU Headquarters in Nairobi City County on 9th February 2017, IPOA launched investigation to establish the factuality of the claim and whether the suspect was culpable," he stated.

IPOA said several officers accused of murder in police stations and in other parts of the city were also expected to be taken to court.

They include the alleged fatal shooting of Moses Chege Kanja and grievous injury of Edward Mathenge by two police constables at Mihang'o Police Patrol Base on April 27, 2015.

Others are the death of Salim Juma in police custody on January 20, 2016 in Kongowea, death of Jason Ndindiri Chui in police custody on September 6, 2012 and fatal shooting of Nura Malicha at Soko ya Mbuzi in Kiamaiko area, allegedly by police officers based at Huruma Police Station, on February 21, 2015.

A complaint from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights also led to investigations into the fatal shooting of Saida Hussein, a teacher at Kilimani Primary School in Isiolo, which occurred on March 23, 2012.

Investigations into the shooting of Dayib Hussein, Isaack Muhumed, Siyad Adow, Ibrahim Gifey, Yusuf Kitifey and Muktar Bashir in Shitawario Location of Wajir County on September 13, 2016 have also been concluded.

The Authority asked members of the public to give more information about other incidents where police officers are involved.

He stated that IPOA remains committed to being independent, impartial and shall continue to observe the rules of natural justice in the conduct of its work and assures all Kenyans that all cases received will be fully investigated.