14 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Patient Beaten to Death in Mental Ward

By John Muyamba

Rundu — The police in Rundu are investigating a case of murder after a 48-year-old mentally ill patient was assaulted to death by two other patients in the hospital ward where aggressive, mentally ill patients are held.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

"A case of murder was opened with the police in Rundu, Cr 122/11/2017, on Sunday morning. It is being investigated following the report made by the hospital that the deceased, namely Hausiku Pontianus, 48, was a patient at Rundu State Hospital, and was in the cells or kept in the hospital ward cells with two other mentally ill patients, who allegedly assaulted him and he died instantly," confirmed Kavango East police regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bob Kanyetu. The two suspects, both Namibians, one 23 years old and the other of unknown age, are still being held in the hospital cells as both are at the hospital for mental treatment.

In an effort to try to dig into what really transpired New Era tried to get comment from the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Joseph Mukerenge, but he was not available as he was locked in meetings.

"The family of the deceased have been informed of the sad unpleasant incident," Kanyetu said.

