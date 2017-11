Welshman Nigel Owens will referee Saturday's Test between France and South Africa in Paris.

Owens will be assisted by three Englishmen - Wayne Barnes and Tom Foley as assistant referees - and Rowan Kitt as television match official (TMO).

Saturday's Test at the Stade de France is scheduled for 21:45 (SA time).

The Springboks' last two Tests on tour will be refereed by two Frenchmen, Romain Poite (v Italy, November 25) and Jerome Garces (v Wales, December 2).

