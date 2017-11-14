Kenya: 11 Houses Torched in Renewed Clashes in Trans Mara

At least eleven houses have been razed at Esoit in Trans Mara as renewed fighting between Kipsigis and Maasai communities erupted.

Trans Mara West Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Noor said that the houses were torched in Bogoria Village in the wee hours of Monday morning.

"We woke up to the news of the arson incident on Monday and quickly deployed a security team to the area which established that eleven houses had been burnt down," said Mr Noor.

He said that there were no fatalities following the incident as residents of Bogoria Village had temporarily abandoned their homes following prolonged insecurity.

Mr Richard Rono, a resident, said that his six grass-thatched huts, including a goat pen and granary were all razed.

"There were 12 bags of maize in the granary while the pen contained one goat, but everything was burnt to ashes," said Mr Rono, adding that the intermittent clashes which have repeatedly hit the area are spiralling out of control.

POLICE PATROLS

He asked police to increase patrols to stem any loss of lives and further destruction of property.

Mr Noor said that security officers are keen to ensure that the act does not precipitate fresh killings barely two months after fighting between the two communities left eight people dead.

He said that the officers will start carrying out night patrols to stop the activities of arsonists who have taken to carrying out their activities under the cover of darkness.

"Plans to build a new General Service Unit (GSU) camp in the area are at an advanced stage. This is expected to increase police presence to act as a deterrent to reprisal attacks," said Mr Noor.

Esoit Location Chief Samuel Naiduya said that tension remains high at Bogoria, Junction and Kirindon following the incident.

He called for calm and urged both communities to agree to cease hostilities against each other.

"The houses were burnt at 5am in the morning. This is strange as this has not happened for some time despite rampant insecurity," said Mr Naiduya, adding that a police post in the area is a welcome move as it will increase the number of officers doing patrols.