Kenya: Nasa Retains Mbadi, Wetangula As Minority Leaders in Parliament

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance (NASA) has said it has formally written to Speakers of the Houses of Parliament reaffirming the nomination of John Mbadi and Moses Wetangula as Minority Leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate respectively.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Monday in a phone interview, NASA's Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya reiterated that the coalition was in agreement with the nomination of Mbadi and Wetangula as the House leaders and further affirmed that the coalition was on the final stages of finalizing its list of nominees who will sit in various House Committees.

"Mbadi and Wetangula still remain the coalition's choice of preferred leaders in both Houses of Parliament. The coalition is however, in consultation with party members to agree on names of other nominees who will occupy the various House Committees," said Magaya.

The nomination of Mbadi and Wetangula have in the past been quashed by the House Speakers, Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka, with the former saying the House rules were not followed and the latter saying that Wetangula's Ford Kenya Party is not a parliamentary party given he is the only elected member on that ticket.

While rejecting Mbadi's nomination, Muturi directed the Opposition to put its House in order and arrive at an agreeable decision on the list of nominees that would be unanimously adopted by the coalition members.

Muturi said that he had received many complaints from the NASA-affiliate parties over the alliance's House leadership.

"I have received many letters, from ODM, Ford-Kenya, ANC claiming to have agreed on certain position. Surely, how do you expect me to make a decision? Please just follow the procedure as provided in the Standing Orders," Muturi said.

Last week, Senate Speaker Lusaka also rejected Wetangula's nomination as the Leader of Minority in the Senate on grounds that due process was not followed.

At the same time, an official from the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly told Capital FM News on Monday that Mbadi had submitted the final list of other nominees to Speaker Justin Muturi pending scrutiny whether due process was followed in getting the names.

Efforts to reach the Suba South lawmaker for confirmation in regards to the submission of the list were fruitless.

Parliament operates its own calendar and its business is transacted through a committee system.

There have been disagreements in NASA over nominees to House leadership positions with this disrupting the Houses business since re-opening in September.

The failure by the Minority Coalition to submit its list of nominees has paralysed business of the two Houses.

NASA leaders had asked Parliament to give them time until November 30 but both Houses were forced to adjourn last week because of lack of parliamentary committees with the National Assembly and the Senate expected to resume their sittings later this month.