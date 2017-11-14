Kenya: Kahiga Steps Into Gakuru's Boots, Sworn in as Nyeri Governor

Nyeri — Mutahi Kahiga has been sworn-in as the fourth Nyeri County Governor.

Kahiga was sworn into office Justice Jairus Ngaa outside governor's office in Nyeri Town constituency.

Kahiga took oath of office in front of hundreds of Nyeri residents and legislators from the county and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Contrary to what has been happening before, Kahiga was sworn in excluding Nyeri Kikuyu Council of elders Kiama Kia Ma.

Sources close to the council said they skipped the event because they were not invited and they will work in unison with Kahiga once they are welcomed into his office.

The late Wahome Gakuru was accompanied by the council during his swearing-in ceremony at the same place where he promised to work with them and take Nyeri to greater heights.