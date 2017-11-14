Kenya: Nakuru's St Theresa Girls Senior School Deregistered Over Exam Malpractices

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has deregistered St Theresa Girls Senior School in Nakuru following examination malpractices during the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE).

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Belio Kipsang Through a letter instructed the principal of the school to hand over the certificate of the school to the County Director of Education with immediate effect.

"Following the examination malpractices which occurred in your school on or about 9th and 10th November, 2017 it has been decided that the registration of your school as provided for in the Basic Education Act, 2013 be revoked with immediate effect from December 1, 2017," the letter reads.

It also instructed the principal to bring the information to the attention of parents of the school.

This follows a statement that was earlier issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiangi saying that schools that will engage in examination malpractices will be deregistered.

He further stressed that the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission will take disciplinary action against centre managers or officials involved in such misconduct.

The Cabinet Secretary made the remarks at Aga Khan High School where he witnessed the opening of the Mathematics Paper 2 Monday morning.

Matiangi said strict management of examinations had guarded against leakage saying however that the attempts to open the examinations scripts earlier had been nipped in the bud and action taken against the offenders.

He said students found to engage in examination malpractice risked being excluded from the examinations altogether instead of waiting to disqualify them during release of the results after marking.

He asked candidates to take individual responsibility while sitting for the entire examinations.

He stated that all those involved in managing the examinations were committed to doing a good job and doing it honestly.

He said the Kenya Private Schools Association had given moral and logistical support to the government to ensure the credibility and integrity of the examinations.

He explained that other government agencies had helped deal with challenges heavy rains occasioned. He said security agencies had airlifted examination papers to Northern Kenya where heavy rains cut off schools.

He had earlier conducted an inspection tour of Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School in Shauri Moyo Estate in Nairobi.