13 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Fall Two Places in World Rugby Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national 15s team dropped two places in the latest World Rugby rankings, slumping to 29th from 27th.

This has been occasioned by their 23-3 shock defeat to Chile in the ongoing Cup of Nations in Hong Kong that involves four teams; hosts Hong Kong, Kenya, Russia and Chile.

The South America team benefited from the win to move a place up to now occupy Kenya's previous place (27th), Hong Kong fell two places to be placed 24th after losing 16-13 to Russia in the tournament's opener.

Biggest movers were Russia who now are placed 18th after their win against Hong Kong, climbing two places up from their previous 20th spot.

However, the Kenya Simbas have a chance to redeem themselves when they face defending champions Russia in their second match in Hong Kong on Tuesday. A win will see Simbas stand a chance to hugely move up the rankings.

Head coach Jerome Paarwater is aware of the task awaiting his charges against Russia in a match set to kick off 12pm EAT, having made eight changes from his starting line-up that lost to Chile.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time in a test match.

"We've changed the squad for Tuesday's game because we brought 26 players over and want to give every player a chance to start or feature in the games. Friday's starting front row with the exception of Karia is rested," Paarwater said on the eve of the match.

"Ikambili remains on the bench though he had some game time against Chile. Jacob Ojee and Tony Onyango get a total rest for this game while Eric Kerre,he is struggling with a bit of a shoulder knock picked up against Chile so we've also given him rest," he added.

Paarwater expects a physical challenge from Russia, "They are a different challenge to us because they are physical but the guys are looking ready to go. It will be a tough game but we hope the outcome can be in our favor."

Tuesday's encounter will be the first ever test match between the Simbas and Russia.

New Zealand is still topping the globe followed by England, Australia are third, Ireland fourth while South Africa closes the top five in the standings.

After South Africa, Namibia is the second best placed team in Africa, Kenya is third while Uganda are fourth in the continent.

Kenya

Supreme Court Repeat Election Cases - What to Expect

Supreme Court judges will sit at 11am for a pre-trial conference before embarking on a marathon hearing of the three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.