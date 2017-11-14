Mozambique: Call for Police Commitment to Fight Against Corruption

Maputo — The Deputy General Commander of the Mozambican police. Timoteo Bernardo, on Saturday called for greater commitment from the police in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at a ceremony in the western city of Tete on Saturday, at which the new Tete provincial police commander, Sergio Age, took office, Bernardo declared “We hope that cohesion prevails inside our forces, and that you will collaborate so that we achieve our objectives of fighting crime and corruption and guaranteeing order and tranquillity for citizens”.

Bernardo also urged society at large to be more vigilant, and to denounce all acts that threaten normal social co-existence, including acts of corruption committed by police officers.

Age called for continuing cooperation of all police in acts to combat crime and guarantee public order. Such cooperation was the basic ingredient for a successful police force.

Age replaces Fabiao Nhancololo, who has been transferred to head the Maputo provincial police command.

Also in Tete, the police have arrested two people accused of lynching supposed thieves whom they believed had committed burglaries over the past two weekends.

The detention of these individuals seeks to discourage the practice of lynching, which is taking on alarming proportions, a police spokesperson said.

On Saturday night, in the Tete neighbourhood of Mateus Sansao Muthemba, a man was caught robbing a home. A mob quickly formed and lynched the supposed theif, using tyres soaked in petrol.

Another lynching took place the previous weekend, in the Francisco Manyanga neighbourhood. Again, the man killed was supposedly caught in the act of burglary.

Eye-witnesses, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that people in outlying Tete neighbourhoods resort to lynching, because they do not trust the police. They said that when a thief is handed over to the police, he is soon released, allegedly for lack of evidence to bring the case to trial.