South Africa: Gauteng Health On Centralised Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution Programme

More than 40 000 patients receive their chronic medication closer to their homes or places of work on a monthly basis.

Amongst the recipients, the total of 41 015 patients belong to the Centralised Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD) programme which is an initiative of government and the private sector to dispense the prescriptions and deliver them to pick up points (private or public facilities) closer to patients homes or places of work.

The patients come from all five districts with West Rand leading the pack with 13 808 patients, Sedibeng 11 716 patients, Tshwane with 6 701, Johannesburg with 5 508 and Ekurhuleni with 3 282.

As at September 2017, a total of 239 866 parcels have been delivered through both public and private sector pharmacies in Gauteng.

It has been noted, however, a total of 6 208 parcels were returned to service providers in September 2007 because of non-collection. This is despite reminders sent on patients phones once medicine is at the point of collection.

"I would like to encourage patients on this programme to ensure they collect their parcels and on time. I am aware that the reason for non-collection may varies from case to case which often include relocation of patients, death or ill health causing the patients to go back to a health facility".

In the midst of this, we are still encouraging family members to report these cases to avoid delivery costs as well as being sent back to facilities where the queue can sometimes be long. As the Department will continue with our concerted efforts to improve the delivery of quality health care to the Gauteng residents.

Mamelodi Regional Hospital

MEC Ramokgopa has also pronounced that the Mamelodi Regional Hospital's psychiatry ward has never been used despite renovation due to poor and shoddy workmanship by the contractor.

"The contract was awarded in 2013, the progress was very slow and the quality of work was not of a good standard. The scope changed several times to accommodate new regulations for psychiatric ward. In 2014/2015 financial year the contract was terminated due to poor performance by the contractor. The final account was done and all work not acceptable and work not done by the contractor was deducted from the contract amount and the contractor was only paid what was due according to the assessment. "explained MEC Ramokgopa.

"'After the new specifications were drawn to do the outstanding work and to get the ward to a level that can be utilised, It was also determined that there should be additional work done to comply to the regulations with psychiatric ward.

"The building, electrical and mechanical changes needed to be attended to and they have now been incorporated into new specifications. The new contractor has been appointed and is on site," said MEC Ramokgopa.

"We have taken decisive steps against the contractors who have been robbing the Department by providing substandard projects in order to ensure that we do what we are supposed to do with our limited budget and guard against the misuse the misuse of public purse. The Service Level Agreement signed with the Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) has been strengthened to mitigate future risks" added the MEC.

"Various refurbishments are planned in the current financial year for the Mamelodi Regional Hospital such as the installation of compressors with air driers and filtration system; the supply, installation, commission and testing of new medical gas bedhead systems in various areas; and the building of medical ward", said MEC Ramokgopa.

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital CEO training

Furthermore, MEC Ramokgopa stated that an amount to the value of R95 000 has been spent on Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital CEO training in the last two years. "The CEO is attending a one year Oliver Tambo Fellowship Programme which is a Postgraduate Diploma in Health Management that has been organised by Gauteng Department of Health. The programme is conducted in Cape Town at University of Cape Town", said MEC Ramokgopa.

Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital

With regards to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital based nursing agencies namely, Nursing Services of SA, Nurse Mate and Madundu HR Solutions, MEC Ramokgopa said all three agencies have been paid a portion of their outstanding debt as listed below:

Nursing Services of SA Services of SA - R4 914 827.92 (outstanding R R6 173 045);

Nurse Mate: R4 224 887.00 (still outstanding R176 941);

Madundu HR Solutions: R 183 900.67 (still outstanding R184 704).

