13 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Emirates Airline Considering Flights to Maputo

Photo: Gustavo Sugahara/Wikipedia
View of Maputo, Mozambique.

Maputo — Emirates Airways could launch a new route to Maputo following an agreement with Mozambique's national airline LAM.

In an interview with the daily newspaper “Noticias”, Mozambique's consul in Dubai, Jose Bernardo Maneia, explained that the recently signed agreement has led to discussions on how to proceed.

Previously, senior officials from the airline have stressed the strategic need to focus on expanding the list of destinations in Africa, including Maputo.

Maneia added that the air link would be just one of a number of projects being developed which includes mining, agriculture, construction, tourism and other services. He gave as an example the recent visit of the director of the head of the Emirati company Al Nowais Investment, Hussein Al Nowais, to Mozambique to look at opportunities in renewable energy, mining and infrastructure.

He also revealed that the company Majid Al Futtaim is looking at importing from Mozambique fruit, fish, and vegetables, and that the Al Omran group has expressed the desire to develop 20 thousand hectares of land for horticulture.

Currently, 33 Emirati companies operate in Mozambique, with seven Mozambican companies operating in the United Arab Emirates.

