Kenya: Police Officer Killed By Mob is Bondo

A middle-aged police officer was lynched on Monday night by a gang of boda boda operators in Bondo town moments after being yanked out of a matatu.

The officer, identified as Rodgers Nalianya stationed at Kogelo police station, died on arrival at the Bondo sub county hospital after sustaining serious injuries inflicted to him by the mob.

According to Siaya police commandant Sarah Duncan the officer was in pursuit of a suspect involved in a burglary case who is believed to be holed in Bondo.

The case had been reported at the Kogello police station in July by a complainant Caleb Omolo.

TIP FROM INFORMER

Mrs Duncan said that the officer, who was in civilian clothes, was acting on a tip from his informer that who had spotted the suspect in Bondo.

She said that the deceased then called the complainant to accompany him to Bondo and identify the suspect, who the complaint is familiar with.

The deceased then reported the matter to Bondo police station where he requested for police reinforcement.

His colleague Kauai Ng'eno was assigned to assist him in making the arrest.

Once in town, the boda boda operators turned the tables on Mr Omolo as one of them accused him of robbing him of his motorcycle sometime in early June this year.

The police officers and the complainant were forced to flee from the mob and seek refuge at Bondo police station.

The deceased, on realizing that it was getting late, decided to board a vehicle to Siaya.

WAYLAID

He was accosted by a gang of boda boda operators who waylaid him as he boarded a matatu moments after leaving Bondo police station.

"The boda boda operators were tipped of his exit only to lynch him in the outskirts of Bondo town," said Mrs Duncan.

Mrs Duncan added that police have launched investigations into the matter and have called on the members of the public to provide information on the persons behind the officer's killing.

The police commandant has also dismissed reports that the deceased was involved in a motorcycle theft racket.

She has also asked Siaya residents to stop taking law into their hands.

The body of the police officer is currently lying at the Bondo sub-county hospital awaiting postmortem while the complainant is still being held at the Bondo police station for further questioning.