14 November 2017

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Another Oil Company Pulls Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited booked an impairment of $15.6m after surrendering rights to license offshore Liberia.

COPL said it continued to focus on developing its attractive oil appraisal and development project in OPL 226, offshore Nigeria but during the third quarter to the end of September it and its partner in block LB-13, offshore Liberia, elected not to enter into third exploration period and surrendered their rights to the license.

COPL said this resulted in the expiration of LB-13 production sharing contract on 25 Sep.

The company said it booked an impairment of its exploration and evaluation assets of $15.6m that related to Liberia project. Subsequent to the end of Q3, the company raised £2.5m of additional equity in London to strengthen its balance sheet. Meanwhile, the Company continued to work with its investment bankers to source funds for its appraisal/development project at OPL 226, offshore Nigeria, held through COPL's partnership with Shoreline Energy.

In addition, the Company held numerous discussions with potential contractors and suppliers to drill an appraisal well in early 2018.

President and chief executive Arthur Millholland said: 'We continue to focus on developing our attractive oil appraisal and development project in OPL 226, offshore Nigeria.

'The initial work programme will be to drill an appraisal well to the NOA-1 oil discovery and place it on production through an Early Production Scheme.

'This would be followed by the drilling of up to three additional similar wells on the NOA Structure.

'This phase of the project would precede a full field development.

'Two investment banks have been engaged to assist our subsidiary ShoreCan with the financing required to commence drilling at OPL 226.

'Unlike equity financings that are straightforward and fast, project financings are complex and require a lot more paperwork and legal review. We hope to update the market and our shareholders at an early opportunity.'

At 9:16am: (LON:COPL) Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Com Shs Npv share price was -0.2p at 0.88p

Liberia

The 'Dear Son' Who Destroyed Liberia's Economy

In barely 64 days, 79-year-old Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will leave office at the behest of the constitution after 12 years… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.