13 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Mustang Resources Managing Director Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

London — The Australian mining company Mustang Resources on Monday announced that its managing director, Christiaan Jordaan, has resigned due to “personal reasons”.

The resignation follows the hugely disappointing ruby auction that the company held earlier this month. The company had hoped to raise over seven million US dollars, yet only managed to sell 713,456 dollars worth of stones.

The rubies were collected from Mustang's mine in Montepuez, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado. Prior to the sale, Mustang had confidently announced record production at its mine and strong results from its artisanal miner development programme (where the company buys gems from local miners).

However, buyers attending the auction in Mauritius expressed disappointment at the poor quality of the stones.

As a result of the auction's flop, shares in the company on the Australian stock exchange plummeted from a high of 18.5 cents in mid-October to 3.7 cents today - an eighty per cent drop.

Despite the poor results from the auction, Mustang “emphasises that it was Mr Jordaan's decision to resign and the directors reluctantly accepted his resignation”.

Mustang's Montepuez Ruby Project consists of four licenses covering 19,300 hectares directly adjacent to the world's largest ruby deposit which is mined by Montepuez Ruby Mining Ltd.

Mozambique

FBI Investigating U.S.$2 Billion Secret Debt

The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the role of three banks in the $2 bn… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.