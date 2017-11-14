Former African Union Commission chair Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma topped the ANC Women's League slate, that includes two-thirds of the so called "premier league" - known for being supporters of African National Congress president Jacob Zuma.

The ANCWL held its extended national executive committee (NEC) on Monday, which was attended by representatives from various provinces and regions.

"The meeting was convened to primarily nominate preferred ANC leaders to serve in the ANC NEC, post the 54th National Conference in December 2017," Thoko Xasa, the league's national spokesperson said in a statement.

The league has nominated Dlamini-Zuma for president, David Mabuza as her deputy, Nathi Mthethwa as national chair, Ace Magashule as secretary general, Jessie Duarte as deputy secretary general and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane as treasurer general.

"The league said the extended NEC meeting unanimously agreed that the comrades must be the top six of the ANC that will champion radical economic transformation to eradicate inequalities, unemployment and poverty in the country," Xasa said.

Economic freedom

Free State Premier Magashule and Mpumalanga Premier Mabuza make up the two-thirds of the "premier league", known for being a pro-Zuma alliance.

"The meeting further reaffirmed the need for the fundamental changes in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, the majority of whom are African and female," she said.

The league said that for more than 23 years, the majority have been enjoying political freedom, with little or nothing to celebrate on economic freedom.

"The economy is still in the hands of the minority. The leadership to be elected in the 54th ANC National Conference must be fearless and unapologetic in implementing the radical economic transformation," said Xasa.

She said the ANCWL further decided on additional members of the ANC NEC.

"Fifty percent of the additional members of the ANC NEC will be women."

Dlamini-Zuma and ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa are currently the frontrunners for the party's top position.

Last Sunday, November 12, Ramaphosa announced his slate at a rally in Ga-Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

He wants ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor as his deputy, current ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson, former KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Senzo Mchunu as secretary general and Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile as treasurer general.

