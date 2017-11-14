South Africa: Non-Violence Is Essential to Respect Human Dignity

analysis

The enormity of the scandals that engulf the Jacob Zuma Presidency means that our focus tends to be on what is covered by the media at any particular moment. At this time, and correctly, a great deal of attention is devoted to the question of State Capture. But should it be possible to remove Zuma it is important that all the components of this anti-democratic period are eradicated. Consequently, we should not forget, amongst other factors, the intensely violent character of Zumaism. We need to re-commit ourselves to entrenching the principle of non-violence as the basis for our relations between the inhabitants of the country. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

Much media coverage currently focuses on the "race" for the ANC presidency, "slates" of individuals who would apparently form part of the candidate's team should s/he be elected, tallies of branch support, "king makers" and similar matters. This all contributes to the further trivialising of South African politics, reducing it to the travails of a range of personalities who contest for the ANC leadership. It is important that Jacob Zuma leaves the leadership of the ANC. But he will remain president of the country and departure from that...