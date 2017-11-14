Kenya: Sorrow as Young Mum Loses All Her Quintuplets

Photo: Magati Obebo/The Nation

Jacinta Ochieng', who lost all her five babies, speaks to the Nation at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital on November 14, 2017.

A woman who gave birth to quintuplets on Sunday in Oyugis, Homa Bay County has lost all her newborns.

The three surviving infants died on Tuesday morning at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where they were receiving care.

Two of the infants died at around 6am Tuesday morning while another died on Sunday night at around 11pm.

Doctors said they suffered from pneumonia.

DIED AFTER BIRTH

The other two had died shortly after birth at Matata Nursing Home in Oyugis town on Sunday morning where their mother Jacinta Akinyi was rushed by family members.

Health officials at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital said the babies suffered pneumonia and other birth-related complications before arrival at the facility.

Hospital matron Florence Ogero termed the deaths as caused by disseminated cardiovascular collapse.

She said the mother might had skipped antenatal visits .

Ms Ogero also said some of the infants were born underweight and that might have left them susceptible to more complications leading to their deaths.

GOD'S PLAN

Ms Akinyi described the deaths of all new born babies as ' God's plan which I could do nothing to control'.

"We still thank God in all this. We leave all this to Him," she told the Nation at the hospital.

The babies were three boys and two girls.

The casual labourer is married to Josephat Okumu, a cane cutter at Sukari Industry Ltd in Ndhiwa.

She hails from Kachieng' Bongu village in Rachuonyo South Sub County.