Blantyre — Malawi under 20 national football team Coach, Gerald Phiri senior, has gone for experience in his squad selection this time around.

The Junior Flames are preparing for the Cosafa Youth Championship scheduled for Zambia in December, 2017.

According to a statement which Football Association of Malawi (FAM) released on Monday, the junior Flames are scheduled to start training at Mpira Village in Blantyre Monday (November 13, 2017).

Phiri is hoping for an improved display from his boys, who last year, during a similar tournament held in South Africa, fired blanks after failing to score in four consecutive games.

"We have confidence in the squad. Football lovers should expect good results from the team," said Phiri.

Notable players in the squad are Levison Maganizo and Kondwani Mwaila of Silver Strikers, Be Forward Wanderers' Precious Sambani and Nyasa Big Bullets Mike Nkwate.

Gregory Nachipo from Blue Eagles has also made it into the squad alongside Ernest Petro from Nyasa Big Bullets.

The full squad is as follows;

GOALKEEPERS

Charles Thom - Dwangwa United FC

Christopher Mikuwa - Blantyre United FC

Hastings Banda - Fish Eagles FC

Patrick Njolomole - Silver Strikers FC

DEFENDERS

Nixon Nyasulu. - NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC

Kondwani Mwaila - Silver Strikers FC

Ben Manyozo - Dwangwa United FC

Haji Wali - Silver Strikers FC

Timothy Silwimba - Mzuni FC

Precious Sambani. - Be Forward Wanderers FC

Kelvin Kadzinje. - Premier Bet Wizards FC

Sydney Chambulika - Premier Bet Wizards FC

Charles Petro - Premier Bet Wizards FC

MIDFIELDERS and STRIKERS

Gregory Nachipo - Blue Eagles FC

Chimwemwe Idana. - NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC

Mike Mkwate - NMC Big Bullets FC

Frank Mulimanjara. - Premier Bet Wizards FC

Misheck Botomani. - Premier Bet Wizards FC

Patrick Phiri - Premier Bet Wizards FC

Peter Banda - Griffin Young Stars FC

Francisco Madinga - Be Forward Wanderers

Levison Maganizo - Silver Strikers FC

Abel Mwakilama. - Chitipa United FC

Ronald Pangani. - Silver Strikers FC

Maxwell Daud. - Griffin Young Stars FC

Aziel Johnson. - St. Benedicts - USA

Ernest Petro. - NMC Big Bullets

Clement Bindula - Masters Security Services Reserve

TECHNICAL PANEL

Ronny Van Geneugden - Snr Team Coach

Gerald Phiri - Head Coach

De clerk Msakakuona - Assistant Coach

Peter Mponda - Assistant Coach

Phillip Nyasulu. - Goalkeeper Coach

Griffin Saenda jnr - Team Manager

Christopher Mwenegamba-Team Doctor