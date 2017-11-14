Malawi: Dowa Police Arrest 3 for Selling Coupons

Dowa — Police in Dowa have arrested three people for allegedly being found selling 2017/18 Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) coupons.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), Dowa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Richard Kaponda said, the police received tips from well wishers that some vendors were selling this year's FISP coupons.

Kaponda said, after some investigations which the police conducted, they managed to arrest one Agriculture Extension Development Officer from Dowa Agriculture Office, named Sindi Chiwayula aged 31, who was selling the coupons to vendors.

The Dowa Police PRO said they also managed to arrest two vendors from Dowa Boma Market named Joseph Mkwanda aged 27 and Blessings Leonard aged 25 who were found with 72 coupons, alongside Sindi Chiwayula, the one who sold the coupons to them.

"We arrested her (Chiwayula) and we also found money amounting to K230,000.00 in her house which we are suspecting to be the money she realized after selling these coupons and investigations revealed that, the coupons are from poor villagers of Nachisaka EPA in Dowa District," said Kaponda.

Sindi Chiwayula comes from Emphangweni village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mzukuzuku in Mzimba District and she is answering charges of Theft by Public Servant, and Joseph Mkwanda comes from Katanga Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiwere in Dowa district while Blessings Leonard comes from Chikwewa Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Mazengera in Lilongwe District.