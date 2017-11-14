Kenya: Court Suspends Arrest Warrants Against Ruth Odinga, Fred Outa

A Kisumu Court has suspended the warrant of arrest it issued against former Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga and Senator Fred Outa.

Chief Magistrate Julius Ng'arng'ar had on Monday ordered the arrest of the two leaders for skipping court.

PLEA

They are facing several charges of incitement stemming from disruption of training organised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

They are accused of entering an electoral centre without authority, obstructing an election officer from executing lawful duties and malicious damage to property.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Outa and Ms Odinga presented themselves to the court.

Their lawyer Geoffrey Yogo made an application seeking to have the court withdraw the warrant.

"My lord, the court should be lenient on my clients. Their failure to attend the court proceedings was not a sign of disobedience to the law but due to unavoidable circumstances," said Mr Yogo.

Mr Ng'arng'ar heard their plea and issued a stern warning to the duo, asking them to take the case seriously.

The case will be mentioned on November 28.