Nigeria: Experts Move to Address Mental Healthcare in Nigeria

Lagos — Psychiatric experts have stressed the need to address the rate of mental health in Nigeria in view of the recent series of suicide cases among citizens across the states.

Experts made the remarks, Thursday, at a Scientific Conference, organised by the Federal Nuero Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, as part of activities marking its 110th year anniversary.

The conference was aimed at deepening intellectual knowledge, awareness and understanding of stakeholders and mental health service providers on trends and issues related to mental health in Nigeria.

At the one-day conference with the theme " From Medieval to Modish: A Century and 10 Years of Doing Right at Yaba", hundreds of participants from the academia, professionals in the mental health care sector, students, pharmaceutical companies and members of the general public exchanged ideas on how to put mental health in proper perspectives in the society.

Speaking at the conference, the Medical Director of the hospital, Doctor, Mrs Oluwayemi Ogun, said management strategically decided to use the occasion of the anniversary to add to the body of knowledge on the subject and practice of psychiatric through paper presentations on varied topics of interest and relevance.