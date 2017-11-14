14 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Experts Move to Address Mental Healthcare in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — Psychiatric experts have stressed the need to address the rate of mental health in Nigeria in view of the recent series of suicide cases among citizens across the states.

Experts made the remarks, Thursday, at a Scientific Conference, organised by the Federal Nuero Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, as part of activities marking its 110th year anniversary.

The conference was aimed at deepening intellectual knowledge, awareness and understanding of stakeholders and mental health service providers on trends and issues related to mental health in Nigeria.

At the one-day conference with the theme " From Medieval to Modish: A Century and 10 Years of Doing Right at Yaba", hundreds of participants from the academia, professionals in the mental health care sector, students, pharmaceutical companies and members of the general public exchanged ideas on how to put mental health in proper perspectives in the society.

Speaking at the conference, the Medical Director of the hospital, Doctor, Mrs Oluwayemi Ogun, said management strategically decided to use the occasion of the anniversary to add to the body of knowledge on the subject and practice of psychiatric through paper presentations on varied topics of interest and relevance.

Nigeria

Buhari Moves to Appoint 8 New Ministers, Restructure Ministries

In a move to keep to his promise to the chieftains and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appoint more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.