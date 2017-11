Mombasa — The body of a man of Asian origin was found at Uwanja wa Soldier opposite Marianist, Frere Town ward in Nyali on Monday morning.

Moiz Esmailjee Ebrahimjee is said to have been kidnapped at gun point in Old Town area on Saturday.

Kisauni police boss Christopher Rotich says he was strangled to death after being abducted as he walked out of a mosque.

The motive of which is not yet clear but the family to expected to issue a statement.