Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

The touchy debate about President Edgar Lungu having a go for the third time at the Presidency seems to have gone in high gear.

Proponents of the third-time candidature for the 2021 elections have moved into high gear with T-Shirts making this loud pronouncement making the rounds.

Could Zambia be setting up for another marathon third term like destructive debate as did former President Frederick Chiluba?