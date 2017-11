A gardener discovered human skeletal remains while working outside a house in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 that Durban Search and Rescue and ER24 Medical Rescue were called to the house on Riverside Road on Monday.

"The remains were recovered and handed over to the Amanzimtoti police," Zwane said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

