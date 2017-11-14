14 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mduduzi Manana Case Calls Criminal Sentencing Into Question

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The former higher education minister has avoided a prison sentence for assaulting three women and remains a Member of Parliament. His case brings into question the process of criminal sentencing, which remains unpredictable. By GREG NICOLSON.

EFF supporters crowded around Mduduzi Manana's luxury government vehicle as he left the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday. They chanted "abuser". They'd already scuffled with supporters of the ANC Youth League, who, in mostly identical T-shirts and looking the image of a rented crowd, chanted back, "The Leader".

The EFF wanted a harsher sentence for Manana. The ANCYL applauded the announcement that he wouldn't go to jail. Two Forum 4 Service Delivery members stood on the side of the EFF looking perplexed on the national political stage.

Manana was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a R100,000 fine for being convicted of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In September, he and two friends beat up three women in a Johannesburg nightclub. He'll have to do 500 hours of community service and enter an anger management programme, but he'll never serve time: His lawyer said that he could pay the R100,000 on Tuesday.

Manana's case once again brings...

South Africa

Securing a Place for Next Generation of Doctors

We are launching new medical schools but will we have places for their new graduates? Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.