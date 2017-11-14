Namibia: Jakkie Louw in Namibia

THE Kings of Afrikaans acoustic rock, Jakkie Louw and John Henry Opperman (Klopjag) will make their debut at the Warehouse Theatre in Windhoek on Wednesday, 15 November, at 20h00.

The two are great songwriters in their own right and co-wrote the theme song of the Afrikaans movie 'Suiderkruis', titled 'Skree jou naam oor die see'. They have never performed together and, for the first time they will, right here in Namibia.

Louw was born in the Little Karoo and grew up in Bellville, Cape Town. He started making music at age 16 when his brother, Frikkie Louw, died, at the age of 18 in a motorcycle accident. He has played in several bands in his school years and has only written and sang his own songs in English. After school he went to study in Stellenbosch where he sang for pocket money in the evenings. He also toured with legendary Koos Kombuis and Gian Groen in 2001, in the West Coast and Boland. In 2003, Jakkie moved to the Jacaranda Township in Pretoria where he performed weekly in Maloneys.

In 2011, Louw released 'One Million Words' which was a huge hit.

On life, Louw keeps it simple. "There are many nice people out there. If you cannot find one, be one," he says.