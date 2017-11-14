Namibia: I Found a New Political Home - Kaura

FORMER DTA president Katuutire Kaura yesterday said he saw an opportunity to join Swapo, and grabbed it.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba introduced Kaura to party members on Sunday during the "Team Harambee" campaign rally at Grootfontein.

Geingob appointed Kaura as adviser to the late Kunene governor, Angelika Muhuarukua, in 2015.

Kaura left the DTA (now PDM) unceremoniously after losing the presidency to McHenry Venaani in 2013.

He told The Namibian yesterday that he had decided to join Swapo because of President Hage Geingob's wish to transform the country's economy and uplift the people from poverty.

"I support whatever he stands for, and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) to try and take the Namibian people out of poverty," he said.

Kaura added that the DTA died when it was rebranded as the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) about two weeks ago.

"I was in the DTA for 40 years, but the party is now dead and buried. They have abolished it. I had to choose where to go. The only available party that still has another 200-year lifespan is Swapo," Kaura noted. However, he said he has no intentions of taking up leadership positions because "it was too soon" for that. Swapo information secretary Helmut Angula said it was a clear indication that "those in high ranks of the party" were misusing their power to destroy the party.

"Those are the things that we are talking about, the non-transparency of decision-making in the party. Those in the high ranks of the party do not feel accountable to the members and the rest of the leadership," he stated. Angula said either Mbumba or Geingob were supposed to inform the leadership of the party, the politburo or the central committee at recent meetings that there was such an application so that "we would deliberate on the matter, and take a decision collectively".

"The politburo and the central committee had their meetings last week, and there was no mention of such an application. Those are some of the undemocratic behaviours of our current leaders in the party," Angula charged.

Mbumba did not comment on the matter yesterday, saying he was very busy.

Former Prime Minister Nahas Angula yesterday said the decision to allow Kaura to join the party was not acceptable, and was evidence that Mbumba and Geingob were dictating in the party.

"Some of us have serious reservations about Kaura joining the party. We know his history. He was in Geneva some years back insulting Founding President [Sam Nujoma] when we were discussing Namibian independence.

"To some of us, it is very unacceptable. It is not a Swapo decision," Angula added.